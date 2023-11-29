It doesn’t include recommendations of stakeholders: TIB

The proposed data protection law that was approved in principle by the cabinet on Monday does not include the recommendations from stakeholders, said Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) in a press release yesterday.

"Although the Draft Data Protection Act has been undergoing positive revisions at various stages following recommendations from various stakeholders, including TIB, the process of incorporating globally recognised standards into a law with immense implications for citizens has been deliberately halted," it said.

The process of soliciting input from the stakeholders during the law formulation has been going on for a long period, it said.

Dr Iftekharuzzaman, executive director of TIB, said, "We submitted a number of recommendations to the relevant ministry, focusing on refining and clarifying the definition of personal data, ensuring judicial oversight for data protection, and establishing an independent supervisory body free from governmental influence. The responsible ministers assured us that the draft would reflect these inputs. However, we are denied the opportunity to ascertain the actual state in which the draft law has received its initial approval, or whether it adequately safeguards public interest or not."

He said, "It is legitimate to question the meticulousness of the decision to approve the draft, as it diverges from the practice of limiting activities of the election-time government and deferring policy decisions until the newly elected government takes charge.

The law, they said, had far-reaching implications.

Dr Iftekharuzzaman pointed out, "It has been disclosed in the Cabinet Division's press briefing that the supervisory authority overseeing personal data protection will be under the government's control. When the government itself is the largest data processor, it represents a blatant conflict of interest for the same government to control the body responsible for ensuring data protection."

He said the supervisory body must oversee the government's data processing activities while also safeguarding citizens' data from arbitrary access by the government.