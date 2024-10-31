‘It destroyed the basic structures of constitution’

Petitioners’ counsel tells HC on 15th amendment

Dr Sharif Bhuiyan, principal counsel for the five writ petitioners, who challenged the constitution's 15th amendment, told the High Court yesterday that the basic structures of the charter have been destroyed by the amendment.

The 15th amendment scrapped the nonparty caretaker government system.

Democracy, right to voting, free and fair elections, and separation of state powers are the basic structures of the constitution, and those have been damaged by the 15th amendment, he said.

Sharif, a senior lawyer of the Supreme Court, was placing arguments before the HC bench of Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Debasish Roy Chowdhury during hearing on the rule that questioned the constitutionality of the 15th amendment.

The bench later fixed November 6 for resuming the hearing.

Earlier in the day, Sharif told the HC that the 13th amendment of the constitution had introduced the nonparty caretaker government system in order to ensure free and fair elections and to strengthen democracy in the country, and therefore, this amendment had become part of its basic structures.

The lawyer told the court that Sheikh Mujibur Rahman has been recognised as Father of the Nation under the 15th amendment.

This provision needs to be examined in order to ascertain whether this recognition is acceptable to all the people of the country or not, he said.

Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman represented the state, while senior lawyers Zainul Abedin and Md Bodruddoza Badal were present for BNP, and Advocate Mohammad Shishir Manir was present for Jamaat during the hearing as the bench earlier allowed BNP and Jamaat as well to place arguments.