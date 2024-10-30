Issue of president: We will urge govt to form all-party council for advice

Say student movement leaders, Nagorik Committee

The student movement against discrimination and Jatiya Nagorik Committee yesterday said it would urge the government to form an all-party council, which would advise the interim government about who should be the president.

"The parties will decide who will be the president and in what procedure after reaching a consensus," said Nasiruddin Patwari, convener of the Jatiya Nagorik Committee.

Two student leaders and four members of the committee met leaders of the Left Democratic Alliance to discuss their proposal.

"We believe all political parties should collectively decide who should be the president. Our only concern is the person assuming the role should not have a fascist agenda," Patwari told reporters after the meeting.

Masud Rana, coordinator of the LDA, said, "One of the critical tasks of this government is to hold discussions with political parties and determine necessary reforms… We don't morally oppose [removal of the president], but we need to discuss the process and the constitutional basis."

Student movement leaders Hasnat Abdullah and Arif Sohel, Jatiya Nagorik Committee spokesperson Samantha Sharmin, and LDA representatives Mujahidul Islam Selim, Moshrefa Mishu, Razekuzzaman Ratan, and several others attended the meeting.

They also discussed the demand for declaring the last three national elections illegal, said Nagorik Committee member Ariful Islam Adeeb.

"We proposed that all political parties except the Awami League and its allies come together to form an all-party council," he said.

Communist Party of Bangladesh General Secretary Ruhin Hossain Prince said, "If the interim government faces any crisis, it should consult political parties."

He said that no formal decisions were made during the nearly two-hour meeting.