ISPR urges all not to believe any misleading information

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has requested all not to believe the "misleading and false information" spread through social media.

A deputy commander of an army patrol team, and an unidentified person were shot by police in Ashulia, on the outskirt of the capital, on August 5 "due to misunderstanding", ISPR cited in the release today.

"It is to be noted that the incident was exaggerated through social media, which created confusion among the people," the ISPR said in a press release today.

Some army personnel were also injured by rubber bullets during the incident that took place when a patrol team from Savar Cantonment reached near Ashulia Police Station on that day, the release said.

When the patrol team left for the cantonment with the injured, the policemen stationed in and around the police station started firing in the opposite direction with a hope to get assistance from the army patrol team.

The policemen were quickly identified and disarmed, said the ISPR release.

On information that some policemen had taken shelter in the cantonment, an angry mob gathered in front of the Dendabar Military Police Check Post in Savar Cantonment and demanded that the police personnel be handed over to them, the press release said.

When the crowd was assured of police personnel's disarmament, their identities and legal actions against them, the mob left the place, the ISPR said.