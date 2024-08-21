ISPR protests misleading media report

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) yesterday protested a report published by various media outlets titled, "Army Chief faces anger by young army officers at a meeting that day."

In a rejoinder, ISPR said the news was published based merely on a report in the Indian newspaper "The Week", which was motivated and misleading. It is advisable to contact ISPR for an accurate presentation of any internal information related to army affairs, said an ISPR press release.

In fact, the meeting was a regular internal meeting of the Bangladesh Army, held in a very cordial and conducive atmosphere, and ended amicably. An attempt has been made to tarnish the glorious image of the Bangladesh Army before the public by spreading such news about the patriotic and professional army.

The Bangladesh Army, according to the ISPR release, always expects responsible and objective reporting from the media. Every member of the army performs their duties with strong loyalty and fidelity to the chain of command, which they have constantly demonstrated and continue to demonstrate.

In the future, the statement said, the Bangladesh Army expects the media to reflect the statements of all parties concerned in order to disseminate objective news.

A special request has been made not to create confusion in the public mind and unintentionally help spread rumours by reporting the news solely on the basis of misinformation spread by any foreign media, said the release.

The Bangladesh Army is determined to provide all-out cooperation to the news media in disseminating objective and constructive news.