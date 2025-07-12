Bangladesh
Star Online Report
Sat Jul 12, 2025 05:02 PM
Last update on: Sat Jul 12, 2025 05:15 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh
Bangladesh

ISPR clarifies internal letter misinterpreted as complaint against police

Sat Jul 12, 2025 05:02 PM
Last update on: Sat Jul 12, 2025 05:15 PM
Communication was in response to BDR mutiny inquiry, it says
Star Online Report
Sat Jul 12, 2025 05:02 PM Last update on: Sat Jul 12, 2025 05:15 PM

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) today issued a clarification regarding the recent circulation of an internal Army Headquarters letter on social media, which has been misrepresented by some quarters as a complaint against the police.

In a press release, the ISPR stated that the letter in question was an administrative communication seeking information about incidents where army personnel were allegedly harassed by members of the police.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

It was prepared solely in response to a request from the National Independent Inquiry Commission formed to investigate the 2009 BDR mutiny in Pilkhana.

To avoid any misinterpretation or unintended consequences, Army Headquarters promptly cancelled the effect of the letter, the statement added.

"A vested quarter is deliberately misrepresenting the issue to create misunderstanding and distrust between the Bangladesh Army and the Bangladesh Police," said the ISPR statement.

The statement further noted that both forces [army and police] have long worked together in maintaining national security and public order, and have always operated with mutual respect, coordination, and professional camaraderie -- a relationship that will continue in the future.

The ISPR also urged the public and media to refrain from spreading confusing or misleading information on social media or in the press regarding the matter.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|আন্তর্জাতিক

ক্ষমতা আঁকড়ে রাখতে গাজা যুদ্ধ দীর্ঘায়িত করেছেন নেতানিয়াহু

গাজায় যুদ্ধ দীর্ঘায়িত হওয়ায় হাজারো ফিলিস্তিনির মৃত্যু, অনাহার ও দুর্ভোগের সঙ্গে ইসরায়েলি জিম্মিদের মৃত্যুও ডেকে এনেছে। এতে বিচার এড়িয়ে যাওয়ার সুযোগ পেয়েছেন নেতানিয়াহু।

৩০ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

জড়িত ৩ জনকে বাদ দিয়ে কারা অন্যদের আসামি করল, প্রশ্ন যুবদল সভাপতির

২ ঘণ্টা আগে