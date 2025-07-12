ISPR clarifies internal letter misinterpreted as complaint against police

Communication was in response to BDR mutiny inquiry, it says

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) today issued a clarification regarding the recent circulation of an internal Army Headquarters letter on social media, which has been misrepresented by some quarters as a complaint against the police.

In a press release, the ISPR stated that the letter in question was an administrative communication seeking information about incidents where army personnel were allegedly harassed by members of the police.

It was prepared solely in response to a request from the National Independent Inquiry Commission formed to investigate the 2009 BDR mutiny in Pilkhana.

To avoid any misinterpretation or unintended consequences, Army Headquarters promptly cancelled the effect of the letter, the statement added.

"A vested quarter is deliberately misrepresenting the issue to create misunderstanding and distrust between the Bangladesh Army and the Bangladesh Police," said the ISPR statement.

The statement further noted that both forces [army and police] have long worked together in maintaining national security and public order, and have always operated with mutual respect, coordination, and professional camaraderie -- a relationship that will continue in the future.

The ISPR also urged the public and media to refrain from spreading confusing or misleading information on social media or in the press regarding the matter.