Islamist group drives tourists away in Sylhet

Screening of ‘Taandob’ stopped in Tangail

Local Islamist groups disrupted Eid celebrations in Sylhet and Tangail in separate incidents over allegations of promoting "immorality" and "obscenity".

In Sylhet, people visiting the Utmachhara tourist spot in Companiganj on Sunday (the first day of Eid) were asked to leave by members of the Companiganj Jubo Jamiat, the youth wing of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Bangladesh.

In a video that has since gone viral, the group members are heard telling visitors to leave the area and not return, claiming that local Islamic scholars and residents had agreed to bar tourism on account of "immoral activities, including drinking and indecent behaviour".

The incident occurred at Charar Bazar in Uttar Ranikhai union, a scenic location featuring large riverbed stones that typically attract many visitors from within and outside the district, especially during holidays.

"In the name of tourism, people are harming our environment and negatively influencing our youth," said Mufti Ruhul Amin Siraji, vice-president of the Companiganj Jubo Jamiat.

He admitted to being part of the group seen in the video and said the decision to bar tourism was made jointly with local elders before Eid.

The move has been condemned by environmental and rights activists.

Abdul Karim Kim, trustee of the Environment and Heritage Conservation Trust, called it a serious threat to Sylhet's tourism, which supports the local economy and creates jobs.

He also suspected the involvement of illegal stone extractors, saying the action does not reflect the broader interests of the community.

"Authorities must investigate who is behind this."

Contacted, Azizunnahar, upazila nirbahi officer of Companiganj, said a meeting with locals has been scheduled to discuss the incident. However, no specific time for the meeting was given.

Mohammad Bashir Uddin, additional superintendent of the Sylhet Tourist Police, said they were not deployed at the site. "We are investigating the incident."

Meanwhile, in Tangail's Kalihati upazila, the screening of the film "Taandob" was abruptly halted under pressure from Islamist groups. This happened though the organisers had obtained permission from the district council to run the film for a month.

Kamruzzaman Saiful, head of marketing at Jaaz Multimedia, had rented the Auliabad Auditorium for Tk 10,000 per day and paid five days' rent in advance. However, he was forced to stop the screening due to the pressure.

"The evening before Eid-ul-Azha, local mosques and madrasas used loudspeakers to demand that the screening be stopped," Saiful told The Daily Star.

People identifying themselves as members of "Alem Samaj" and "Ulama Parishad" staged a protest and reportedly tore down posters promoting the film.

Fearing unrest, the turnout on Eid day was low at the auditorium. "We had to cancel the daytime shows and only ran the evening show with 20 to 25 viewers," Saiful said.

The next day, Islamist leaders collected signatures for a petition demanding a complete shutdown of the screening and submitted it to the upazila administration.

Saiful said repeated requests for support from the authorities went unheeded. "We asked for police help before Eid, but got no response. We also contacted the district Special Branch and the superintendent of police's office, but received no help as offices were closed for Eid."

Though he had permission to continue screening Taandob beyond Eid, a local arbitration with the Islamist leaders forced him to stop. "They told me to leave immediately," he wrote in a Facebook post, calling the incident a dangerous precedent for the country's film industry.

Hazrat Ali, a madrasa teacher and vice-president of the local Imam Parishad, said, "Given concerns over obscenity, local religious leaders and residents opposed the screening of the film."

Rights activist Anisur Rahman Shelly called the move "a blow to cultural freedom," noting that the initiative was intended to provide Eid entertainment and support the local film industry.

Kalihati UNO Md Khairul Islam, currently on leave, confirmed the organisers had permission to screen the film. He also acknowledged that local Islamic leaders submitted a petition to halt the screening.

"Film screenings are not banned in the country. We will talk to relevant parties and try to find a peaceful solution."

Meanwhile, Kalihati Police Station Officer-in-Charge Jakir Hossain said police will act based on the upazila administration's decisions.