Bangladesh
UNB, Dhaka
Fri Nov 3, 2023 01:04 PM
Last update on: Fri Nov 3, 2023 01:11 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Islami Andolan Bangladesh rally underway in Dhaka

UNB, Dhaka
Fri Nov 3, 2023 01:04 PM Last update on: Fri Nov 3, 2023 01:11 PM
Photo: Collected

Leaders, activists and followers of Islami Andolan Bangladesh are gathering at Suhrawardy Uddyan in large numbers today for a rally called by the party.

Visiting the area, UNB correspondent saw several thousand activists of the party already occupied a part of the venue long before formal start of the rally due in the afternoon.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

They were singing Islamic songs and gajals to cheer up the gathering.

Organisers hope that the crowd will swell after Juma prayer.

The party shared their demands at press conference yesterday.

The demands are dissolution of the parliament, fair and impartial election under a national government, introduction of proportional election system and the abolition of the current Election Commission.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
কমনওয়েলথ ও সদস্য রাষ্ট্রের পতাকা। ছবি: কমনওয়েলথের ওয়েবসাইট থেকে সংগৃহীত
|নির্বাচন

প্রাক-নির্বাচনী পর্যবেক্ষক দল পাঠাচ্ছে কমনওয়েলথ

কমনওয়েলথের প্রাক-নির্বাচনী পর্যবেক্ষক দলটি আগামী ১৯-২৩ নভেম্বর পর্যন্ত ঢাকায় থাকবে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|ইসরায়েল-হামাস যুদ্ধ

ইসরায়েলকে বাইডেনের অন্ধ সমর্থন, মার্কিন-মুসলিমদের ক্ষোভ

১০ মিনিট আগে