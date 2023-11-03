Islami Andolan Bangladesh rally underway in Dhaka

Leaders, activists and followers of Islami Andolan Bangladesh are gathering at Suhrawardy Uddyan in large numbers today for a rally called by the party.

Visiting the area, UNB correspondent saw several thousand activists of the party already occupied a part of the venue long before formal start of the rally due in the afternoon.

They were singing Islamic songs and gajals to cheer up the gathering.

Organisers hope that the crowd will swell after Juma prayer.

The party shared their demands at press conference yesterday.

The demands are dissolution of the parliament, fair and impartial election under a national government, introduction of proportional election system and the abolition of the current Election Commission.