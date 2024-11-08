ISKCON denies involvement in Ctg violence

International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), a Hindu religious organisation, today denied its involvement in the violence that took place at Hajari Goli neighbourhood in Chattogram.

In a press conference, the organisation condemned the violence and said that all reports and social media content associating ISKCON with the violence are nothing but propaganda.

On 5th November, violence broke out over a Facebook post criticising ISKCON made by a local trader named Osman. According to a statement by the joint forces, some 500-600 people tried to attack Osman's shop and they also threatened to kill him and his brother.

When a joint force of Bangladesh Army, police and Rab went there to control the situation, the mob attacked the members injuring several of them. Later, at least 80 people were arrested from the area.

Charu Chandra Brahmachari, general secretary of ISKCON, Bangladesh said, "ISKCON, Bangladesh had expelled Chinmoy Krishna Das, the chief of Pundarik Dham, Lilaraj Gouradas and Gauranga Das of Probortok Sri Krishna Temple several months earlier for violating organisational code of conduct."

"So we cannot take responsibility for their actions. Their opinions are not endorsed or supported by ISKCON," he stated in the press conference.

It can be noted here that followers of the aforementioned Hindu leaders are accused of attacking Osman's shop over his Facebook post.

Leaders of ISKCON's Bangladesh chapter, who were present during the press conference, said they are working to maintain peace and communal harmony.

They urged the government to launch a proper investigation and bring all the miscreants who were involved in the violence to book.