Ishraque's occupation of DSCC ‘a criminal offence’: Asif Mahmud

Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain today said that BNP leader Ishraque Hossain's occupation of the mayor's office and obstruction of activities at Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) constitute criminal offences under existing law.

Speaking at the Secretariat, Asif said the government could not administer Ishraque's oath within the constitutional one-month timeframe as the matter became sub judice following a writ petition. Legal notices were issued, and the case later went to the Appellate Division, keeping it pending, he added.

He said preparation for oath taking was completed on May 25, ahead of the May 26 deadline.

However, the law ministry, after consulting the attorney general, advised against administering the oath due to the risk of contempt of court as the matter was pending in the highest court.

The adviser claimed that, by June, the gazette had lost its effectiveness, and the government could not act on such an expired notification.

Asif said that though he was not a legal expert, the law adviser -- a professor and legal affairs expert -- clearly explained the issue. "As per his explanation, and my understanding of the process, no legal violation was committed by the government," he said.

Asif accused Ishraque and his supporters of blocking DSCC offices, disrupting services, and illegally occupying the mayor's chair.

"Blocking DSCC offices and preventing officials from working amounts to obstruction of government duties. Sitting in the mayor's chair without legal authority is also a criminal offence," he said.

He said Ishraque's actions are disrupting basic civic services.

He warned that the collapse of services like waste removal would affect over a crore residents in Dhaka South.

He alleged political actors had misled Ishraque for their own ends, attempting to escalate tensions through protests.

"Decisions on DSCC were made collectively by the advisory council. I did not act unilaterally," he asserted.