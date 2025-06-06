Ishraque warns of forming ‘revolutionary city council’ if needed

BNP leader Ishraque Hossain today said that no unelected adviser or administrator will be allowed to occupy the mayor's office at Nagar Bhaban in Dhaka.

If necessary, a "Revolutionary City Council" comprising former councillors and heads of educational institutions will be formed to oversee the city's operations, he said.

He made the remarks while visiting the National Eidgah ground to inspect preparations ahead of the main congregation for Eid-ul-Azha.

Speaking to the reporters, Ishraque said, "I am here as the elected mayor, as per the decision of the highest court. This responsibility falls within my jurisdiction. Not only that, tomorrow I will also join those working on cleaning operations across the city."

Commenting on the current interim government's advisory council, the BNP leader alleged that the advisers have lost their neutrality, and that no free and fair election can be held under them. "If the advisers are interested in joining politics, they should resign and take part directly," he added.

Ishraque also underscored the need for reforms in the local government system. "The expected reforms in local governance have not been carried out. No one is talking about this issue. If needed, we will take to the streets in protest."