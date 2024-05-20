Ishraque sent to jail in treason case

A Dhaka court yesterday sent BNP leader Ishraque Hossain to jail in a case filed over committing treason by resorting to lies in October last year.

Judge Mohammed Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain of the Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court of Dhaka passed the order after Ishraque, also former mayoral candidate of Dhaka South City Corporation, appeared before the court and sought bail in the case, said defence lawyer Taherul Islam Tauhid.

During yesterday's hearing, the lawyer told the court their client got anticipatory bail for six weeks from the High Court on February 29.

The case was filed with Paltan Model Police Station on October 29 last year against Mian Zahidul Islam Arefy, who introduced himself as an "adviser" to US President Joe Biden.

Ishraque and retired Lt Gen Hasan Sohrawardi, were also accused in the case.

One Mahiuddin Sikder from Gopalganj filed the case with Paltan Model Police Station against Arefy, Ishraque and Sohrawardi.