Ishraque inspects DSCC’s Eid waste cleanup

BNP leader Ishraque Hossain, who is protesting to assume charge as mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), inspected the sacrificial waste removal activities within the DSCC jurisdiction today.

He visited the Dholai Khal area around noon following Eid-ul-Azha sacrifices. Later, he proceeded through Rahmatganj and Posta, where he met with leather traders to discuss post-Eid waste management challenges.

Ishraque also visited several other key areas, including Ward 19's New Bailey Road, Hazaribagh, Shahjahanpur, Brothers Club, and the Kamalapur cattle market, where he exchanged Eid greetings with sanitation workers and encouraged them in their efforts.

During his visit, he issued several instructions to expedite the removal of waste, particularly from makeshift cattle markets, which are major sources of post-Eid garbage.

Speaking to journalists, Ishraque acknowledged the tireless work of DSCC officials and sanitation workers in clearing the waste. However, he expressed concern that ongoing rain could delay the cleanup process in some areas.

He also urged city residents to support cleanliness efforts by cooperating with waste management initiatives. Later in the day, Ishraque visited the DSCC Central Waste Management Control Room, where he gave further instructions to improve operational oversight and coordination.