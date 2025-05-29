Bangladesh
Ishraque Hossain visits Nagar Bhaban

ishraque hossain visits nagar bhaban
Photo: Prabir Das

BNP leader Ishraque Hossain visited Nagar Bhaban this afternoon to express solidarity with his supporters and check on their well-being, as a sit-in demanding his assumption of mayoral responsibilities continued for the 15th consecutive day.

He entered the premises at around 2:15pm amid loud chants from protesters.

Despite persistent rain since morning, a sit-in protest has been ongoing at Nagar Bhaban.

Supporters under the banner "Dhakabashi", along with employees of Nagar Bhaban, have been staging the sit-in, pressing for Ishraque to be handed over, what they claim are, his rightful responsibilities as mayor.

Ishraque’s supporters resume protest at Nagar Bhaban

Addressing the crowd, Ishraque said, "I am grateful to you all. Please keep your trust in me. This fight is a part of the larger struggle to restore democracy and establish the people's right to vote."

Since this morning, his supporters began gathering at Nagar Bhaban from various parts of the capital. Small processions of local staff also arrived from different wards, defying the rain to join the protest.

In a show of solidarity, employees across all levels of Nagar Bhaban suspended official activities from the morning, reinforcing the call for Ishraque's recognition.

Moshiur Rahman, former secretary and coordinator of Dhakabashi, told reporters, "This movement is justified. We have only one demand — Ishraq must be handed over the responsibilities he rightfully deserves. The interim government has started playing games with this. We don't care for theatrics. Our movement will continue until our demands are met."

