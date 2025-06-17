Ishraque Hossain demands Asif Mahmud's resignation as local govt adviser

BNP leader Ishraque Hossain today demanded the resignation of Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain, adviser to the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives, accusing him of violating his oath of office and undermining both judicial authority and democratic norms.

"By presenting dishonest and misleading information in the media, [Asif Mahmud] Shojib Bhuyain has lost the moral right to remain in his position as local government adviser. He has violated his oath. We demand his resignation on the grounds of oath violation," Ishraque said.

Speaking at a sit-in protest outside Nagar Bhaban, Ishraque criticised the adviser for being "unaware of the basic functions of a city corporation", noting that services such as birth and death registration, inheritance certification, immunisation under the EPI programme, mosquito control, and waste management are operating without disruption at the ward level.

He described the overall situation as "a blatant disregard for democracy" and "an outright insult to the people's mandate".

Referring to the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) mayoral election held on February 1, 2020, Ishraque said that the Election Tribunal had nullified the initial results and declared him the duly elected mayor. The tribunal also instructed the Election Commission (EC) to issue a revised gazette within ten days.

"In compliance, the EC issued the revised gazette on April 27 and submitted it to the Ministry of Local Government," he said.

"However, the ministry has failed to arrange a swearing-in ceremony, hiding behind vague legal interpretations."

He further alleged that the authorities were citing potential legal appeals and questions about the validity period of the gazette as excuses to delay the oath-taking.

"If someone gazetted as the winner cannot be sworn in, it sets a dangerous precedent that could undermine all future elected representatives and render court verdicts meaningless," he said.

Ishraque also criticised the adviser, accusing him of misleading the public with inaccurate claims about disruptions in essential services.

He pointed to the DSCC's successful Eid-ul-Azha waste clearance – completed within 12 hours – as evidence that emergency services remain functional.