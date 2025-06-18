Ishraque holds meeting with DSCC ward secretaries

Denies carrying out mayoral duties

Despite not being officially sworn in, BNP leader Ishraque Hossain, for the second day yesterday, took up the role of "mayor" of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC).

Following Monday's controversial assumption of mayoral duties, he visited Nagar Bhaban yesterday and held a meeting with secretaries from all 70 wards, where he reportedly issued administrative instructions.

Ishraque, however, denied performing "mayoral duties".

Prior to the meeting, he joined a sit-in led by his supporters in front of the building, demanding the resignation of LGRD Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan.

Ishraque arrived at the DSCC headquarters around 12:30pm, while protests began earlier at 11:00am. Supporters, along with some DSCC staffers, continued the sit-in until 1:00pm, as previously announced.

Demonstrations in support of Ishraque have been ongoing since May 14, with protestors demanding that he be officially handed mayoral responsibilities.

On May 15, demonstrators locked all entrances to the building. Under the banner of "Dhakabashi", they have since kept the Nagar Bhaban gates under lock and key.

Inside an auditorium of the Nagar Bhaban, Ishraque met with the ward secretaries and asked them to ensure uninterrupted civic services, including birth and death registrations, and the issuing of inheritance and citizenship certificates.

"Please continue providing these services so that citizens do not suffer," he was quoted as saying.

Administrative officers and former commissioners were also present at the meeting.

As on Monday, the programme banner displayed behind the podium Ishraque spoke from described him as the "Honourable Mayor" of Dhaka South City Corporation.

That day, he also met with over 70 sanitation inspectors.

According to Ishraque's supporters, he is scheduled to meet officials and employees of the DSCC's health department today.

Despite conducting several meetings with DSCC officials, he has denied taking on mayoral responsibilities.

Expressing solidarity with his supporters, he said, "I haven't assumed the position of mayor on my own. According to the Local Government Act, I cannot perform the duties of mayor without taking the oath. The law clearly requires an oath-taking ceremony. Believe me, if the law didn't require it, I would have already taken on the mayoral responsibilities."

He also reiterated his demand for the resignation of Asif Mahmud, accusing the adviser of "violating his oath of office" and "undermining the judiciary and democratic processes".

Criticising Asif as being "ignorant of the basic functions of a city corporation", Ishraque noted that services like immunisation under the EPI programme, mosquito control, and waste management were still running at ward level.

He described the situation as "a blatant disregard for democracy" and "an outright insult to the people's mandate".

Ishraque further alleged that the LGRD ministry had failed to arrange a swearing-in ceremony by "hiding behind vague legal interpretations", and accused officials of using potential legal appeals and questions about the gazette's validity as excuses to delay the process.

"If someone gazetted as the winner [of the mayoral election] cannot be sworn in, it sets a dangerous precedent that could undermine all future elected representatives and render court verdicts meaningless."