Ishraque demands public apology from Asif Mahmud

BNP leader Ishraque Hossain today demanded an unconditional public apology from Local Government Affairs Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain, calling his recent remarks "an insult to the people of Dhaka."

At a press conference held at the Jatiya Press Club, Ishraque alleged that Asif, in an interview with a private television channel, claimed Ishraque's protest was influenced by a BNP leader and that he had been "misguided."

"Such remarks are not just offensive to me, but also to the thousands of voters in Dhaka," he said.

He criticised the statement, saying it demeaned the efforts of those who demonstrated to demand restoration of civic rights.

"I strongly condemn this and urge Asif Mahmud to offer an unconditional public apology," Ishraque said.

He further alleged that Asif had claimed a BNP leader from Cumilla had provoked and supported him financially and logistically during the protests.

"If he has proof of these claims, let him present it before the nation. Otherwise, he must apologise immediately," he added.

Supporters of Ishraque ramped up their demonstrations from May 14 demanding he be sworn-in as the DSCC mayor.

From May 15 to June 23, the employees locked the main gate and departmental offices as part of their protest, resulting in the suspension of all services during that period.

The main gate of Dhaka South City Corporation's (DSCC) head office, Nagar Bhaban, reopened and its civic services resumed on June 23 after a prolonged closure.