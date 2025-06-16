Ishraque alleges political obstruction in DSCC mayoral appointment

Announces establishment of 'Mayor's Cell' to monitory service delivery in the city

BNP leader Ishraque Hossain today accused the government of delaying his assumption of office as Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) mayor, saying it is a politically motivated attempt to obstruct his legitimate authority.

At a press conference held at the Nagar Bhaban today, Ishraque claimed the ruling government is intentionally preventing a BNP candidate from taking charge, instead installing its own administrator for political gain.

"From the very beginning, I have maintained that this is a purely political decision. They decided not to let me or any BNP candidate take office. Instead, they installed their preferred administrator to serve their political interests, particularly to exploit illegal advantages in the upcoming national elections," he said.

He further alleged that the government has ignored ongoing protests and has made no effort to initiate dialogue or resolve the matter.

In response to a journalist's question, Ishraque said that following the Appellate Division's dismissal of a writ challenging his mayoral gazette, the existing DSCC administrator has "no legal standing".

"A parallel administration has been operating illegally. I was elected by the people and my position has been legally reaffirmed through the courts," he said.

"The government's imposition of an administrator is not only unlawful but has also led to corruption within the city corporation."

Earlier in the day, employees and supporters under the banner of "Dhakabashi" staged a sit-in at the Nagar Bhaban, demanding that mayoral responsibilities be formally handed over to Ishraque.

As per earlier announcements, Ishraque visited Nagar Bhaban to outline how administrative operations and the protest movement would continue in parallel.

"From the start of our movement, we ensured uninterrupted delivery of essential services. With the recent surge in dengue cases, we remain committed to reinforcing the mosquito control programme for the safety of Dhaka's residents," he said.

Ishraque added that he held meetings with over 70 conservancy inspectors today and plans to meet with more than 70 ward secretaries tomorrow.

He also declared the resumption of emergency civic services, including birth and death registrations, inheritance certificates, and citizenship documentation at ward offices.

A "Mayor's Cell" has been established to monitor service delivery across all wards, Ishraque said.

"We will set up monitoring committees in every ward, linked to a central control room under the Mayor's Cell, operating round the clock to ensure accountability and support dengue prevention efforts," he added.

Meetings with health department officials and mosquito control supervisors are scheduled in the coming days as part of broader efforts to maintain essential services during the protest, he further said.