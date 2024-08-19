Iron cages being removed from all courtrooms

The Public Works Department (PWD) has initiated the removal of iron cages from courtrooms nationwide, following directives from higher authorities.

As of Friday, at least five iron cages have been dismantled, according to PWD officials.

An executive engineer of PWD, confirmed that they received verbal instructions on Thursday to start removing the iron cages from courtrooms.

ASM Sanaullah, executive engineer of PWD's Dhaka division-2, said, "Five iron cages have been removed from courtrooms in Dhaka since Friday."

The decision to remove the cages was made on Wednesday, according to Md Baki Ullah, another executive engineer of PWD.

The move follows widespread criticism after images of former law minister Anisul Huq and PM's private industry affairs adviser Salman F Rahman, both arrested in a murder case, went viral on social media, showing them in an iron cage at the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court in Dhaka.

On Thursday, former deputy speaker Shamsul Haque Tuku, state minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak, and Chhatra League General Secretary Tanbir Hasan Shaikat, also arrested in a murder case, were produced before the CMM Court.

They were not confined to an iron cage.

By Friday, two iron cages had already been removed from courtrooms at the CMM Court.

On the same day, former army officer Major General Ziaul Ahsan, arrested in a murder case, was produced in a courtroom where the iron cage had already been removed.

"There are still 26 iron cages in courtrooms under the CMM Court," said Md Rejowan Khondoker, nazir of the CMM Court. The removal process is ongoing, he added.

Till yesterday noon, there are iron cages in most courtrooms under the Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court of Dhaka, while the iron cages are set-up in nine special judge's courts, four speedy trial tribunals, nine women and children repression prevention tribunals, Anti-Human Trafficking Prevention Tribunal and Anti-Terrorism Special Tribunal, said court staffers.

Legal experts have criticised the use of iron cages, arguing that it violates Article 35(5) of the Constitution, which prohibits torture or cruel, inhuman, or degrading punishment or treatment.

Supreme Court lawyer Zahirul Islam Khan Panna, chairperson of Ain O Salish Kendra, said, "There cannot be an iron cage in the courtrooms of a civilised state. Iron cages should be removed from all courts immediately."

The debate over the use of iron cages first came to fore on June 12 when Nobel laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus condemned the practice after attending a hearing in a graft case.

"It is very humiliating that an innocent person has to stand in an iron cage during a hearing. It's very condemnable … it shouldn't be applied to anybody," Yunus said.