Bangladesh
UNB, Dhaka
Mon Mar 18, 2024 12:52 PM
Last update on: Mon Mar 18, 2024 12:54 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Irish minister pays homage to Bangabandhu at Dhanmondi-32

UNB, Dhaka
Mon Mar 18, 2024 12:52 PM Last update on: Mon Mar 18, 2024 12:54 PM
Photo: UNB

Ireland's Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney paid homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi-32 this morning.

He placed a floral wreath at Bangabandhu's portrait.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The Irish minister observed a minute's silence in memory of all those martyred on August 15, 1975.

He also had a tour of the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum and signed the visitor's book.

Coveney, who is on a two-day official visit, also met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

অবন্তিকার ‘আত্মহত্যা’: আম্মান ২ দিন, দ্বীন ইসলাম ১ দিনের রিমান্ডে

আসামিদের জামিন আবেদন নামঞ্জুর

৫৭ মিনিট আগে
|ব্যাংক

একীভূতকরণে এক্সিম ও পদ্মা ব্যাংকের সমঝোতা স্মারক সই

এইমাত্র
push notification