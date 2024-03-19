Ireland pledges support for Bangladesh

Opens honorary consulate in country

To build a stronger relationship with Bangladesh, Ireland yesterday opened its Honorary Consulate in Dhaka and will have an Irish ambassador approved in a few weeks.

We hope Irish companies can be part of the economic growth in Bangladesh, Ireland's Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney told reporters yesterday.

The Irish minister arrived in Dhaka on Sunday. Yesterday, he called on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Gono Bhaban and then met Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud. This is the first visit by a senior minister from Ireland.

Briefing reporters, foreign ministry spokesperson Seheli Sabrin shared that Coveney said he would consider more scholarships to Bangladeshi students going to Ireland.

Hasan Mahmud also requested that Ireland eases visas processing for Bangladeshi students.

Simon Coveney also shared that Ireland has high demand for foreign workers, and Bangladeshis can take this opportunity.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina sought Ireland's support in Bangladesh's efforts to enjoy the preferential trade facilities in the EU market until 2032 instead of 2029, during the country's post-graduation period, reports UNB.

Coveney suggested intensifying security to Rohingya camps, engaging them in income generating activities and arranging permanent and more developed houses for them.

In response, the PM said Bangladesh arranged standard housing for one lakh Rohingyas in Bhashanchar. If they want to go there, the government can arrange housing for some 4 lakh Rohingyas.

The Irish minister announced 1.5 million Euros for this cause.