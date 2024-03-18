Ireland minister inaugurates its first honorary consulate in Dhaka

Irish Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney officially inaugurated Ireland's first honorary consulate in Dhaka today.

Seeking to deepen bilateral connections with Dhaka, Ireland has appointed Masud Jamil Khan, Deputy Managing Director of Cosmos Group, as its honorary consul in Bangladesh.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Kevin Kelly, ambassador of Ireland to India, alongside Masud Jamil Khan and other dignitaries.

The Irish minister arrived in Dhaka yesterday on a two-day official visit aimed at boosting bilateral trade and investment.

During his visit, Simon held separate meetings with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud.