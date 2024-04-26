Involve those affected in decision making

Speakers tell workshop

Speakers at a workshop yesterday said local and affected communities should be included in different climate change and disaster management related initiatives for better and durable solutions to their problems.

Besides, collecting data on climate-induced displacements is crucial to address problems faced by the vulnerable groups, they said.

Refugee and Migratory Movements Research Unit (RMMRU) organised the workshop on "Avert and Minimise Displacement" at Dhaka University.

Noted economist Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad said inclusion of affected people in different plans and their implementations is one task that needs to be done.

There have been government efforts to rehabilitate displaced people or avert displacement while civil society is also active nationally and locally in this regard, he said.

However, the issue of including local communities in the plan has been under-addressed, he added.

RMMRU Founding Chair Prof Tasneem Siddiqui said displaced people are often excluded from the decision-making process.

"Their rights are often disregarded and, in many cases, they end up in more environmentally vulnerable areas," she said.

Lack of data makes it difficult to seek climate change related fund for the affected and vulnerable people, she added.

Awami League lawmaker Tanvir Shakil Joy said adverse climate condition is becoming more apparent day by day because of climate change.

Local people should be included in different climate change and disaster management related plans since they know the best way to resolve their problems, said Shakil, also member of the parliamentary committee on environment, forest and climate change ministry.

Addressing the event as chief guest, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Mohibbur Rahman called for building a disaster-resilient Bangladesh.

Abdusattor Esoev, chief of mission of International Organisation for Migration (IOM) Bangladesh, said it is important for Bangladesh to have data resources to address climate change related displacements.

He said IOM is committed to continue its support to the country in fighting climate change related challenges.

Kamrul Hasan, secretary of disaster management and relief ministry, also spoke.