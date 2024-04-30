Investment needed to ensure nutritional security: speakers

Although there is food security in the country, there is a need for nutritional security, and investment is necessary to ensure it, speakers told a seminar yesterday.

The government is encouraging such investment in various projects including agricultural research. The "Amar Angina-Amar Krishi" is one such project that aims for empowering and providing nutrition to women engaged in agriculture, they informed.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, in collaboration with the Department of Agricultural Extensions, organised the seminar on nitration sector financing at a hotel in Barishal city.

Dr Jiaoqun Shi, FAO representative in Bangladesh, was present as the chief guest of the event, also participated by officials of different departments of the Ministry of Agriculture, representatives of different banks, farmers' associations, Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute, and DAE.

They said adequate nutrition is not ensured in the rural, low-income families.

Sixty women agricultural entrepreneurs from Barishal and Khulna divisions were given cheques of Tk 10,000 loan each at the event.

Md Nasiruzzaman, chairman of Bangladesh Krishi Bank, Badal Chandra Biswas, director general of DAE, Dr Debasish Sarker, director general of BARI, and Md Mahbubul Haque Patwary, additional secretary to Ministry of Agriculture, also spoke.