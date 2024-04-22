‘Investigate wealth of former IGP Benazir’

Barrister Suman appeals to ACC

Barrister Syed Sayedul Haque Suman, lawmaker from Habiganj-4 constituency, has submitted an application to the Anti-Corruption Commission seeking an investigation into the wealth of Benazir Ahmed, former inspector general of police.

In the application, Suman made allegations of discrepancies between the former IGP's known income and wealth.

He also requested the ACC to investigate the wealth held in the names of Benazir's family members, for possible irregularities.

"During his tenure, Benazir, his wife and daughters accumulated a significant amount of wealth, which, according to reports, is not commensurate with his legitimate income," Suman wrote in the application.

Earlier, a national daily reported that Benazir, his wife Jisan Mirza, and their two daughters amassed a vast amount of wealth.

Citing the report, Suman wrote, "The legitimate income of Benazir Ahmed does not justify the amount of wealth held in the names of his family members including himself. Therefore, it is reasonable to assume that he acquired this wealth through means of influence during his tenure."

"In this situation, I request necessary legal action to be taken to investigate the wealth of Benazir Ahmed and his family members," he added.

Meanwhile, in a post from his verified Facebook profile on Saturday, Benazir denied the information in the report about his wealth acquisition published in the national daily, terming it false.