Investigate Arakan Army for war crimes against Rohingyas

Fortify Rights urges International Criminal Court

Human rights group Fortify Rights has urged the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate war crimes committed by the Arakan Army (AA), including abductions, torture, killings, and beheadings of Rohingya civilians.

A new investigation by Fortify Rights documents how the AA, which currently controls much of Rakhine State, has committed serious violations of the laws of war in ad-hoc detention centres and villages under its control.

"The Arakan Army is responsible for widespread abductions, brutal torture, and the murder of Rohingya, some of whom were found beheaded," said Ejaz Min Khant, Human Rights Specialist at Fortify Rights.

"The ICC has jurisdiction and should investigate and prosecute those responsible."

Since fighting broke out between the AA and Myanmar military in November 2023, around 200,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh, joining over a million others who had escaped earlier waves of persecution, especially in 2017.

Rohingya communities now say they are being targeted by the AA, which controls nearly 90 percent of Rakhine.

Myanmar's military regime is already facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). On January 23, 2020, the ICJ ordered Myanmar to take measures to protect the Rohingya population.

Between April and July 2025, Fortify Rights interviewed 39 Rohingya survivors -- including eight women -- who survived and witnessed AA abuses in 2024 and 2025. The group also reviewed photographic and video evidence supporting the allegations.

The investigation documented multiple killings in villages and AA-run detention centres, including five reported beheadings.

The findings reveal a systematic pattern in which Rohingyas were abducted and tortured or killed in AA-controlled detention facilities and towns.

Survivors said they were detained after being falsely accused of links with Rohingya armed groups or for refusing to join the AA.

Fortify Rights also highlighted earlier incidents, including a massacre near the Naf River in Maungdaw on August 5, 2024, and an arson attack on Rohingya homes in May 2024.

While the AA has denied the allegations, it publicly admitted in January 2025 that its soldiers had tortured and executed two prisoners of war -- an act considered a war crime under international law.

In 2018, the ICC granted its chief prosecutor jurisdiction to investigate crimes related to the forced deportation of Rohingya to Bangladesh and other related acts. Fortify Rights called on the prosecutor to include AA abuses in the ongoing investigation.

"The Arakan Army must end its campaign of torture and killings," said Ejaz Min Khant. "If it wants to be seen as a legitimate revolutionary force, it must follow international law, protect civilians, and be held accountable for its crimes."