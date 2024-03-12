‘Invest in women for progress’

MJF holds discussion in Dhaka

Sexual and gender-based violence are still significant obstacles to women's empowerment, both in private and public spheres, stressed speakers at a discussion yesterday.

They emphasised the need to invest in women's well-being comprehensively, beyond just financial sectors, to address all their needs.

The discussion titled "Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress" was organised by Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF), marking International Women's Day 2024.

Shaheen Anam, executive director of MJF, said economic empowerment is necessary for ensuring the advancement of women at the public and private levels.

"However, investing in women's empowerment should not be judged only from a financial perspective. Investments should be increased to improve quality of life, health, education, and skills of women. It is also very important to ensure the socio-psychological well-being of women."

"Undermining the whole lifecycle of women must also be addressed. Even women's position in their own families needs a change for the best outcome," she added.

She also declared solidarity with Palestinian women.

Shima Moslem, joint general secretary of Bangladesh Mahila Parishad, said the importance of investment should be focused on preventing violence against women.

Prof Sharmind Neelormi, economics department of Jahangirnagar University and Dr Sakia Haque, medical officer of DGHS also spoke among others.