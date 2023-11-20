Invest more in Bangladesh

PM urges foreign investors

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina poses for a photo at the 60th anniversary programme of the Foreign Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) at Radisson Blu Hotel in Dhaka yesterday. Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday sought robust foreign investment in Bangladesh saying her government has been taking every possible measure to attract overseas investment.

"We're taking various measures so that large-volume foreign investment can come to Bangladesh," she said.

The premier said these while opening a two-day programme marking the 60th anniversary of the Foreign Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and Investment Expo-2023 at a city hotel.

She said her government is setting up 100 economic zones and has already built 39 high-tech parks across Bangladesh.

"We have kept open the economic zones and high-tech parks for foreign investments. If a country wants land [at economic zones or high-tech parks], it can get it, or it can also invest in a joint collaboration if it wishes or can go for investment under a private public partnership (PPP)," she said.

The premier also said her government has established the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA), the Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority (BEZA), the Bangladesh Economic Processing Zone Authority (BEPZA), the Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority (HTPA),and thed Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA).

"One-stop service has been introduced in investment development agencies to facilitate investment," she said.

The prime minister said they have undertaken plans to make all offices equipped with facilities to provide investment services fully online.

At the same time, she said they are continuously working to simplify the investment policy, including tax waivers, remittance royalties, exit policies, dividends, full repatriation of capital, and foreign investment protection by law.

Sheikh Hasina said her government has recognised the logistics sector, fourth industrial revolution-related sectors, and tourism sector as industries in the National Industrial Policy 2022 to attract local and foreign investments.

She continued that her government has formulated new schemes to attract investments in larger volumes in the blue economy sector.

Coming to power for the first time in 1996 after 21 years, she said the Awami League government had made open the private sector and taken various measures to attract foreign investments following the footsteps of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

"Bangladesh has marched well ahead towards economic prosperity due to taking the measures," she said.

After assuming power for the second time in 2009, she said they have been able to make huge changes in Bangladesh in terms of development and prosperity in the last 15 years.

"We have been able to transform Bangladesh into one of the fastest-growing economies in the world," she added.