Invest milk import funds in local storage facilities: Farida Akhter

Fisheries and Livestock Adviser Farida Akhter said today the money spent on importing milk powder could be better used to build milk storage facilities across Bangladesh.

"We can build many chilling centres with the money we spend on importing powdered milk," she said, while speaking as chief guest at the inauguration of a cattle vaccination programme against foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) at Joynagar High School ground in Manikganj Sadar upazila this morning.

"Why are we not doing that? We will try to implement this through government initiatives and also encourage the private sector to get involved."

The adviser clarified that the FMD vaccination drive was not solely intended for boosting exports.

"When we rear cattle, goats, and poultry, they are living beings. If they fall ill, they suffer. We are vaccinating not just for better meat or export value, but to prevent animal suffering," she said.

She added, "Countries from which we import meat are working to eliminate incurable livestock diseases. We, too, want a future free of disease for both humans and animals. The government is making serious efforts in this regard."

She also noted that despite public concern over vaccine availability, the ministry had been making continuous efforts to procure an effective FMD vaccine.

"We have finally sourced a vaccine that works in animals after extensive testing in Argentina. The first dose has already arrived, and the second dose is expected in six months. Now we need full cooperation from farmers to administer it."

Over 200 farmers attended the event.