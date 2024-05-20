Invest in country’s economic zones

PM urges businesses

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday urged local businesses to invest in the country's 100 economic zones in addition to foreign investment.

"We are setting up 100 economic zones across the country. We are inviting investments there. But we do not want only foreign investments, we want domestic investments there," she said.

The prime minister said this while inaugurating the weeklong 11th National SME Product Fair to showcase locally made products from small and medium enterprises at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) jointly organised by the Ministry of Industries and SME Foundation.

She said that of the total 100 economic zones, the government has so far allocated lands for up to 80 economic zones.

"I think that from the SME Foundation or those who are entrepreneurs can avail lands in these economic zones alone or with partnership basis to set up their industries there," she said.

Hasina said that along with the mechanisation of agriculture, the government is emphasising food production and agricultural products which will contribute to the economy, and industrialisation based on that.

"If there is no industrialisation, no employment will be created, and we won't be able to advance further. So, we have to focus on industrialisation," she said.

She said that mechanical parts will be needed for the mechanisation of agriculture, for which the government provides various types of facilities.

She said that if proper training is provided, it will be possible to produce those mechanical parts, which can also be exported to many countries.

"It will create a market in our own country with the increase in our purchasing capacity," she said.

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun presided over the programme where Senior Secretary of Industries Ministry Zakia Sultana, President of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) Mahbubul Alam, and Chairperson of the SME Foundation Professor Md Masudur Rahman also spoke.

A documentary on the Ministry of Industries and SME Foundation was screened at the programme.

On this occasion, the prime minister handed over the crests and certificates to seven micro, small, medium, and start-up entrepreneurs who have won the National SME Entrepreneurship Award 2023.

The prime minister also visited different stalls at the exhibition.