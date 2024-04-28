Bangladesh
BSS, Dhaka
Sun Apr 28, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Apr 28, 2024 04:16 AM

Bangladesh

Foreign minister urges Thai private sector
BSS, Dhaka
Sun Apr 28, 2024 12:00 AM

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud has urged the Thai private sector to invest in Bangladesh by taking full advantage of Dhaka's various incentives for foreign business and partnership.

He also emphasised the importance of early commencement of the Free Trade Agreement between Bangladesh and Thailand for enhancing bilateral trade and balancing trade deficit.

The foreign minister was speaking at a business meeting, organised by the Bangladesh embassy in Bangkok on Friday on the sidelines of the official visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to Thailand, a foreign ministry's press release said yesterday.

