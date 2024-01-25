Invest 4pc of GDP in education

Speakers tell Campe event

Campaign for Popular Education (Campe) yesterday urged the government to invest at least 4 percent of GDP in education to recover losses from the pandemic.

The organisation also called for transparency and accountability in education by resisting commercialisation -- including the sale of textbooks, guidebooks, and coaching services.

Campe presented their demands at a views-exchange meeting titled "Learning for Lasting Peace" held on the occasion of International Education Day at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the capital.

Shamsun Nahar Koly of Campe presented the recommendations at the programme.

Kazi Khaliquzzaman, chairperson of Education Watch, said, "We need to stop experimenting with the education system. We have seen many changes in recent years, which created chaos in this sector."

Simeen Hussain Rimi, state minister of Women and Children Affairs, stressed the importance of training teachers for implementing the new curriculum.

Rasheda K Choudhury, executive director of Campe, said if there is any problem in the new curriculum, those should be addressed. But a vested group has engaged in a smear campaign against it.

Emeritus Professor Manzoor Ahmed of BRAC University, said, "To overcome challenges in our education sector, we need to move forward by recruiting better quality teachers and improving infrastructure."

Other recommendations included ensuring midday meals for students, increasing stipends, and training more teachers for ICT-based education.

Rumana Ali, state minister of primary and mass education, also spoke.