Inu placed on four-day remand in murder case

A Dhaka court yesterday placed Hasanul Haq Inu, president of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD), on a four-day remand in a case filed over the death of Khalid Hasan Saifullah, a student of class 11, during student protests in Lalbagh on July 18.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mehera Mahbub passed the order after investigation officer Akkas Miah, also a sub-inspector of Lalbagh Police Station, produced him in court seeking a seven-day remand.

With this, Inu will be on remand for 16 days in connection with three murder cases filed with different police stations.

Before that, Inu, also a former information minister, was shown arrested in the case after the SI submitted an application in this regard.

During the hearing, pro-BNP lawyers shouted slogans demanding his execution.

In the remand prayer, SI Akkas Miah said Inu was aware of the killing and he needs to be remanded to find vital clues and whereabouts of other fugitives responsible for the murder.

Meanwhile, Inu was produced before another Dhaka court yesterday in connection with another case filed with Mohammadpur Police Station over the death of a truck driver, Md Sujan, during the protests on July 20.

Inu was arrested from the home of a relative in Dhaka's Uttara on August 26.

