Intruders storm Grameen Kalyan, Telecom

Two offices at the Grameen Telecom building, which houses some non-profit organisations founded by Nobel Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus, witnessed an unlawful entry by a group of people on Monday and yesterday, spreading panic among those who worked there.

Albeit for a short period, they had unlawfully taken control of the companies, said AKM Moinuddin Chowdhury, managing director of Grameen Kalyan.

On Monday, he narrated, about 11 people in an SUV and a car first entered the reception hall of the building at 4:26pm, followed by another 24 at 4:32pm and 4:54pm.

As per rules, visitors are required to show their identities, state the purpose of their visit and name the persons they are going to meet at the reception area. Accordingly, the officer on duty requested them to furnish it with the information.

One of the people identified himself as someone affiliated with Grameen Bank and said they would go to the offices of Grameen Kalyan and Grameen Telecom. The front desk asked them to contact the offices of the two entities.

But without giving the officer any time, they went past the security system at the lobby and entered the offices of Grameen Telecom and Grameen Kalyan using staircases, Chowdhury said.

"They did not show proper ID cards and forcibly entered the office. Later they started to check the ID cards of the officers and employees working in the building. This made many terrified."

Chowdhury said the people later had separate meetings with the managing directors of the two companies and informed them that the management of Grameen Kalyan and Grameen Telecom had been changed and new chairmen and directors had been appointed.

They ended the meeting with Grameen Telecom at 7:15pm and locked the office of Grameen Telecom before leaving the Telecom building at 9:10pm, Chowdhury said.

Yesterday, some people identifying them as the officials of Grameen Bank entered the building again.

Chowdhury said the employees are in a state of panic and they tried to file a general diary with Shah Ali Police Station. But the police did not accept.

Officer-in-Charge of the police station Moudut Howlader told The Daily Star that they have received a complaint and are investigating it.

Asked why the GD wasn't accepted, he said: "We are trying to find out the veracity of the complaint first."

He said he already visited the building and found people at the head office of Grameen Bank there.

Prof AKM Saiful Majid, chairman of Grameen Bank, could not be reached for comments despite repeated attempts.