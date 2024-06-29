Bangladesh
DU Correspondent
Sat Jun 29, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Jun 29, 2024 08:19 AM

Bangladesh

'Introduce ration for RMG workers'

DU Correspondent
Sat Jun 29, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sat Jun 29, 2024 08:19 AM

A rationing system must be introduced for readymade garment (RMG) workers and low-income people, demanded participants at rallies in Dhaka yesterday.

Bangladesh Garment Sramik Sanghati and the National Garment Workers Federation organised the separate programmes in front of Jatiya Press Club.

The speakers also sought the cancellation of tax exemptions for illegal "wealth earners and money launderers".

They said although the lion's share of remittance comes from the RMG sector, no budget allocation is kept for them, they said.

Low-income people are intimidated when the new budget comes, as taxes on goods increase every year, said the participants.

Taslima Akhter, president of Bangladesh Garment Sramik Sanghati, and Babul Hossain, its general secretary, were among those present.

