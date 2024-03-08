Int’l bidding for offshore oil, gas exploration likely on March 10

The government is likely to launch an international bid on March 10, inviting foreign companies to explore oil and gas in the country's Bay of Bengal.

"We're hoping a good number of companies will participate in the bidding round," chairman of Petrobangla Zanendra Nath Sarker told media recently.

According to officials at Petrobangla, the state-owned hydrocarbon corporation, the bid invitation document will be sent to the local newspapers in a day or two for it to be published.

In addition, it will be published on the websites of the Implementation Monitoring and. Evaluation Division (IMED) and Bangladesh's foreign missions abroad, they said.

Besides, Petrobangla has a plan to hold a press conference on March 11 to brief the media about the plan and other details of the initiative.

The Prime Minister's Energy Advisor, Dr Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, told UNB that the government will try to wrap up the bidding within six months.

Many foreign companies have contacted the government and expressed their interest in joining the bidding, he said, adding, "Without concluding the bidding process first, it's difficult to say how many companies will actually participate in the bidding round."

Earlier, on July 26, last year, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved the draft "Bangladesh Offshore Model Production Sharing Contract (PSC) 2023" in order to invite international bidding for hydrocarbon exploration in the country's offshore.

The final approval for the draft Model PSC 2023 was given under a plan to invite bidding. It was speculated that a September bid might be in the offing, but that eventually fell through as the election was too close, and at that stage, there was still too much uncertainty to be cleared up.

The Prime Minister's Office has recently given the go-ahead to the Energy Division's plan for inviting bidding in March.

Farhana Sharon, general manager of Petrobangla, informed that the organisation is taking the necessary steps to invite the bidding as per approval of the PMO.

According to official sources, the new Model PSC was prepared as part of a plan to invite international bidding for offshore deep and shallow-water gas blocks to make Bangladesh more attractive to international oil companies.

Under the initiative, the gas price was tagged with the price of Brent Crude in the international market to ensure flexibility.

"Under the plan, we're going to offer the price of gas at 10 percent of Brent Crude," the Petrobangla official told UNB.

The official said if Brent Crude is traded at USD $75 per barrel, the gas price would be USD 7.5 per thousand cubic feet (MCF). The gas price will always remain linked to the international oil price, he said, referring to the new provision of the Model PSC 2023.

British oil and gas consultancy Wood Mackenzie has been advising the Bangladesh government and Petrobangla on the latest PSC revisions.

Official sources said the country has a total of 48 blocks, of which 26 are located offshore. Of the 26 offshore blocks, 11 are located in shallow sea (SS) water, while 15 are located in deep sea (DS) water areas.

Of the offshore blocks, 24 remain open for IOCs while two blocks — SS-04 and SS-09 – are under contract with a joint venture of ONGC Videsh Ltd and Oil India Ltd where drilling work has recently started.

Bangladesh's offshore area remains unexplored despite the settlement of its dispute with neighbouring Myanmar and India over the maritime boundary almost nine years ago.

Currently, about 2300 mmcfd gas is being produced from 22 gas fields in the country, while about 600 mmcfd gas is being imported from abroad to meet the demand of about 4000 mmcfd, leaving a daily deficit of about 1200 mmcfd.