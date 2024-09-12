Internship of 13 BCL activists suspended at MMCH

The Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH) administration has suspended the internships of 13 activists of the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) for their alleged involvement in criminal activities, including opposing the recent anti-discriminatory student-led movement.

The suspension order, issued by Brig Gen Md Golam Ferdous, director of MMCH and president of the hospital's disciplinary committee, was circulated yesterday.

The decision followed demands from students involved in the recent student-led mass uprising.

Dr Mohammad Mainuddin Khan, assistant director (admin) of MMCH, said the accused have been instructed to appear before the hospital administration within five working days to respond to the allegations.

A group of students participating in the recent movement submitted a written complaint to the hospital authorities yesterday morning, demanding action against the accused.

The allegations include actively opposing the anti-discrimination student movement, threatening protesting students and doctors, engaging in physical and mental abuse of fellow students, extortion on campus, and involvement in drug trade and consumption within college hostels, said Dr Mainuddin.

The suspension is effective until a final decision is made in an upcoming emergency meeting of the hospital's disciplinary committee, he added.

The suspended intern doctors are Pratik Biswas, Latiful Kabir Kaushik, Suniti Kumar, Shamim Reza, Naimur Rashid, Mehdi Hasan Roman, ATB Rubel, Fayadur Rahman Akash, Kamrul Hasan, Abu Raihan, Sakhawat Hossain Sifat, Arnab Kundu, and Kashfi Tabriz.