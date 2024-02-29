Internet services to face disruption on March 2 for 12 hours

Internet services will face partial disruption throughout the country from 7:00am to 7:00pm on March 2, due to maintenance work on the country's first submarine cable.

The circuits of the Singapore side of SEA-ME-WE-4, a submarine communications cable system that connects Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar to Singapore, will remain partially closed during the period, said Bangladesh Submarine Cables PLC (BSCPLC) yesterday.

"During the maintenance period, internet users of BSCPLC may experience temporary slowdowns or interruptions in internet services. We sincerely regret the temporary inconvenience to customers during the maintenance work," it added.

However, the second submarine cable, SEA-ME-WE-5 installed in Kuakata will remain operational as usual.

Total bandwidth usage now stands at about 5,000 Gbps and more than half of it -- about 2,700 Gbps -- comes through international terrestrial cable licence holders that import bandwidth from India across land borders as of October last year.

The rest -- about 2,300 Gbps -- is supplied by the BSCPLC, which connects the country with two submarine cables, according to the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission.