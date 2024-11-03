International Prosthetics and Orthotics Day to be observed on Nov 5

International Prosthetics and Orthotics Day is going to be observed in Bangladesh to raise awareness about the importance of prosthetics and orthotics services and to promote accessibility of these essential healthcare technologies.

Centre for the Rehabilitation of the Paralysed (CRP), in association with International Society of Prosthetics and Orthotics (ISPO), International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and National Institute of Traumatology & Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR), will celebrate the day on November 5.

With the motto of "Enabling and Empowering", the observation will start with a rally from NITOR's office. Prosthetics and orthotics service users, health professionals and students of CRP's School of Prosthetics and Orthotics will attend the rally.

A press conference was held today at Maulana Akram Kha auditorium of the National Press Club where organisers revealed their plans for the observation of International Prosthetics and Orthotics Day.

According to a press release issued by the organisers, "A day-long screening will also take place tomorrow to raise awareness about free diabetic foot diagnosis and foot care at Bangladesh Institute of Research and Rehabilitation in Diabetes, Endocrine and Metabolic Disorders (BIRDEM) Hospital at Shahbag. There are plans to screen around 500 people."