International Day of Democracy: Gono Mukti Moncho calls for unity and citizen sovereignty

The Progressive Liberation Platform (PLP), also known as Gonomukti Moncho, organised a public assembly at the Central Shaheed Minar on the occasion of the International Day of Democracy yesterday.

The event honoured the people's movement that ended authoritarian rule and initiated a transformative journey towards a more democratic and just future.

The monsoon season holds significant symbolism for the PLP, representing not only the timing of the revolution but also the perseverance required to sustain it, said a press release of the platform.

Despite the inclement weather, PLP chose to go ahead with the assembly, sending a powerful message: rain or shine, the commitment to serving the people remains unshaken.

In the keynote address, Sakib Pratyay, the convener and chief coordinator of the PLP, said democracy is not confined to polling alone but encompasses the protection of human rights, empowerment of minorities, and the sovereignty of citizens. "The people of Bangladesh are the rightful owners of the state, and it is their will that must guide its future."

Throughout the event, speakers delved into the core principles of the PLP: equal rights, social justice, and decentralised democracy, which they argued must be achieved through meritocracy and good governance. They articulated the PLP's strong opposition to family-run feudal politics, oligarch-friendly policy-making, kleptocracy, and any form of fascism.

Speakers reinforced the belief that democracy is a collective effort, with citizens as the ultimate authority over state affairs. Special focus was put on the ongoing struggle for justice, human rights, and the dismantling of authoritarian structures within the country.

The event also paid tribute to the martyrs of the July Uprising, whose sacrifices continue to inspire the fight against oppression.

Speakers at the rally included Sajib Tushar, coordinator of Gono Mukti Moncho; Harijan community's General Secretary Pankaj Bashfor; Arif Sohel, a key coordinator of the Jahangirnagar University branch of the "Anti-Discrimination Student Movement"; Muntasir Rahman, chairperson of Byanjona Foundation and coordinator of Gono Mukti Moncho; Didar Bhuiya, executive committee member of the Rastro Songskar Andolon, and Bhumihin Krishok leader Nasir Uddin.

Sakib Pratyay, convener and chief coordinator of Gono Mukti Moncho, conducted the programme.