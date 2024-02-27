International Crimes Tribunal-1 reconstituted with new chairman

The government today reconstituted the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT)-1 by appointing tribunal member Justice Md Abu Ahmed Jamadar as its new chairman.

A gazette notification signed by Law and Justice Division Secretary Md Golam Sarwar said the post of the chairman was declared empty as per Section 6 (4) of the International Crime (Tribunals) Act-1973 as the chief justice expressed the desire to take current chairman Justice Md Shahinur Islam back to the High Court.

The government also appointed District and Sessions Judge AHM Habibur Rahman Bhuiyan as a new member of the tribunal.

The first three-member tribunal was set up on March 25, 2010, to try the people accused of committing heinous crimes against humanity in 1971. The government on March 22, 2012, established another tribunal, namely the International Crimes Tribunal-2.

The government however kept the second tribunal non-functioning since September 15, 2015.