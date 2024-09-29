Intern doctors of Barishal's Sher-e Bangla Medical Hospital call off strike

Intern doctors in Barishal's Sher-e Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) called off their strike this afternoon a day after they went on work abstention demanding security at the hospital.

They returned to their work soon after the hospital's director Saiful Islam resigned from his post, our local correspondent reports.

However, Touhidul Islam Jahin, an intern doctor, said, "We are calling off our strike for the next seven days, but we demand appointment of an army person as the hospital director."

According to the hospital authorities, yesterday evening, an eight-year-old child named Junayed died of various diseases including pneumonia. The child was admitted to the hospital's children ward on September 24.

When the child died, his relatives abused and assaulted the doctors and nurses, Touhidul said. Protesting the incident, the interns started the strike from 12:00pm yesterday and at one stage demanded resignation of the hospital director, he added.

The ward master Abul Kalam filed a case last night.