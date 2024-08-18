Interim SCBA committee formed, pro-BNP lawyer Mahbub Uddin president

A section of Supreme Court lawyers today formed an interim executive committee of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), making pro-BNP lawyers AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon and Md Ruhul Quddus Kazal as its president and secretary respectively for 2024-25 session.

Other office members of the body are Mohammad Humayun Kabir Monjur and Sarkar Tahmina Begum Sandhya (vice presidents); Rezaul Karim Reza (treasurer); Md Mahfuzur Rahman Milon and Md Abdul Karim (assistant secretaries), and executive members Syed Fazla Elahi Obhi, ABM Ibrahim Khalil, Fatima Akter, Md Shafiqul Islam, Md Ashiquzzaman Nazrul, Mohi Uddin Md Hanif, and Russel Ahmed.

The interim committee of the country's prime bar association was declared at a requisition meeting of the SCBA with its former vice president Rafiqul Islam Mehedi in the chair at its auditorium.

In the resolution of the requisition meeting, it was said that vote rigging and irregularities took place in the previous SCBA election, including in the counting of votes, which were held in a one-sided manner.

The annual SCBA election was held on March 6 and 7 and its result was announced on March 9.

In that election, AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon, joint secretary general of BNP, was elected president while Bangabandhu Awami Ainjibi Parishad leader and senior lawyer Shah Monjurul Hoque was elected secretary of the SCBA.

The pro-BNP Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Oikya Panel won four and the pro-AL panel won 10 executive posts of the SCBA.

In the aftermath of the election results, AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon said there were irregularities in vote counting and demanded a recount.

Contacted, Shah Monjurul Hoque told The Daly Star the formation of the interim SCBA committee is completely illegal.