Interim govt’s timeframe not suitable compared to expectations for reform: Asif Nazrul

Govt will not attempt to amend the constitution by bypassing the consensus of political parties, he says

Law Adviser Asif Nazrul today said the interim government's timeframe and structure are not quite appropriate compared to the expectations or pressure for reform emerged in society.

The government will not attempt to amend the constitution by bypassing the consensus of political parties, he said.

The adviser made the remarks while speaking at a view-exchange meeting titled, "The Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025", held at the Judicial Administration Training Institute in Dhaka this afternoon.

The adviser said several laws under the finance and home ministries have also been amended, indicating that the government's reform efforts are already underway.

"For reforms that require political consensus—mainly those related to constitutional amendments—we have to wait for the July Charter," he said. "Once the charter is finalised in July, it will pave the way for major reforms," Asif added.

He said the government has already amended several laws, including the Code of Civil Procedure (CPC), the Cyber Security Act, the Prevention of Women and Children Repression Act, and the Power of Attorney Act.

It is also set to amend the Judicial Service Recruitment Rules and the National Legal Aid Services Act soon, said the adviser.

Two view-exchange meetings have been held regarding the enactment of a law to prevent enforced disappearances. He expressed hope that the process would be completed within the next month.

He said the government is working to ensure that future rulers cannot become tyrannical and endanger people's lives, that citizens are not ruined by entanglement in legal cases, that individual freedoms are not compromised in accessing higher civic facilities, and that people can live under a clearly defined legal system.

Regarding the progress in implementing reform proposals submitted by various commissions, Asif Nazrul said that over a hundred proposals deemed immediately actionable have been identified, and work has already begun to implement them.

He expressed hope that these immediately actionable reforms would be implemented by August.