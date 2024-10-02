Interim govt tenure shouldn’t exceed 2 years: study

The tenure of the interim government should not exceed two years, said 53 percent of 1,869 respondents in a new study.

The remaining 47 percent believed they should be in office for three years or more, according to the study titled "Citizens' Expectations from the Interim Government of Bangladesh," conducted by the South Asian Institute of Policy and Governance of North South University.

Its findings were disclosed today at a press meet in the capital's Jayita Press Club.

According to a press release, Akram Hossain, assistant professor at NSU, said the surveys were conducted from September 9–19 across 17 districts of eight divisions. Sixty-three percent of respondents were aged 28–50 years, 14 percent were aged above 50, while 22 percent were aged 18–27 years. Around 54 percent of respondents were urban area residents, while the remaining hail from rural regions.

An overwhelming 96 percent of respondents support limiting the prime minister's term. 46 percent batted for significant changes in the constitution, while 16 percent called for a completely new constitution.

However, 46 percent respondents were found to be undecided about their political affiliation, while 54 percent expressed interest in mainstream politics.

The surveyed citizens expressed satisfaction with the interim government, lauding their flood management in August and September, the study also found.

Speaking as chief guest, Badiul Alam Majumdar, secretary of Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik, said fulfilling people's expectations is the interim government's biggest challenge.

"Fair elections have been held in our country before. However, we need to change our political structure and culture to reap the benefits of a fair election. Politicians, as main stakeholders in running the country, need to be more democratic and responsible," added Majumdar, also the head of Electoral System Reform Commission.

SIPG Adviser Prof Salahuddin M Aminuzzaman said the people's expectations are not unrealistic.

"As confidence is high, so is the opportunity [for the interim government]," he added.