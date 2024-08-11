Interim govt to stay as long as neeeded: Asif Mahmud

Sports and Youth Adviser to the interim government Asif Mahmud Sajeeb Bhuiyan today said the present interim government will continue as long as it deems necessary.

However, there was no ambition to cling to power, he told journalists on his first day in office at the Secretariat.

Asif is one of two youth advisers in the interim government led by Nobel laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus.

He and Nahid Islam, adviser for telecommunications and ICT, were among the coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Students' Movement that toppled the Sheikh Hasina government on August 5.