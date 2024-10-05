Interim govt to sit for dialogue with political parties today

The interim government commences its dialogue with different political parties today against the backdrop of announcing six reform commissions.

The dialogue will begin at 2:30pm at the State Guest House Jamuna, starting with BNP.

According to government sources, Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus, along with other advisers, will take part in the dialogue from the government's side. This will be the interim government's third phase of dialogue with political parties.

The interim government has already established five commissions to reform the electoral system, police, judiciary, public administration, and anti-corruption institutions.

A constitutional reform commission will also be formed soon, according to government sources.

The primary focus of the dialogue will be to seek how political parties can cooperate with the reform commissions. Besides, discussions will cover the country's overall situation, including law and order and the Durga Puja. On the first day, discussions will take place with BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, and three other political parties, as well as several allied parties.

The BNP delegation will be led by Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, along with members of the party's standing committee.

After BNP, discussions will take place today at 3:00pm with Jamaat-e-Islami, at 3:30pm with Ganatantra Mancha, at 4:00pm with Left Democratic Alliance (LDA), at 4:30pm with Hefazat-e-Islam, and at 5:00pm with the Islami Andolon.

The component parties of Ganatantra Mancha include Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD), Nagarik Oikya, Revolutionary Workers Party, Ganosamhati Andolon, Bhasani Anusari Parishad, and Rashtra Sangskar Andolon.

LDA includes CPB, BSD Khalekuzaman, BSD (Marxist), Democratic Revolutionary Party, Revolutionary Communist League, and Bangladesh-er Samajtantrik Party.

Hefazat-e-Islam is a religion-based non-political organisation.

According to sources, Secretary General Maulana Sajidur Rahman has been tasked with leading the delegation from Hefazat-related parties in the dialogue.

Notably, leaders from organisations like Jamiat-e-Ulama-e-Islam, Khelafat Majlish, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish, Bangladesh Nezami Islami Party, and Bangladesh Khelafat Movement are included in Hefazat's committee.

According to government sources, Awami League and its allies from the 14-party alliance, who were ousted in a student-led mass uprising, will not be invited to the dialogue.

The Jatiya Party has not been invited either, and no decision has been made regarding their participation.

After the Durga Puja, the Chief Advisor will again sit for dialogue next Saturday.

Sources say that discussions with Gana Odhikar Parishad and the Amar Bangladesh Party (ABP) may take place on the Saturday after that.