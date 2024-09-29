‘Interim govt relying too much on bureaucracy’

Hossain Zillur Rahman tells event

The incumbent interim government has increased its dependence on "ordinary bureaucracy" rather than implementing significant changes in the administrative system, said former adviser to a caretaker government Hossain Zillur Rahman.

He was speaking at a book review event at Pathak Samabesh in the capital yesterday.

He expressed concern that the government appeared to be doubling down on a "colonial bureaucracy" rather than pursuing reform.

Zillur urged citizens to take responsibility for enacting positive societal changes rather than placing the entire burden on the interim government.

"Today, the responsibility for bringing positive change should not rest solely on the shoulders of the interim government. Every citizen must play a part," he added.

He further warned that while the "autocratic government" has been ousted, a few oligarchs who collaborated with it may attempt to regain influence by using vast amounts of money.

Speaking at the event, prominent economist, Anu Muhammad, criticised the recently ousted Awami League government for trying to maintain power by appeasing the military and several business groups.

He argued that the interim government lacks a clear roadmap or specific targets in its action plan and expressed concern over recent attacks on minority communities. "Why should minorities feel insecure? We have not seen any effective measures addressing this issue," he said.

The book review programme was centred on Songkote Gonotontro (Democracy in Crisis), authored by senior journalist Amir Khasru.

Several writers, retired military officers, and journalists were present at the event.