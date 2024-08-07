Interim govt must prioritise human rights

Says Amnesty

Human rights group Amnesty International yesterday said any interim government, which will be formed after the ouster of Sheikh Hasina-led government, must prioritise human rights and not repeat the mistakes of the past.

"The first order of business for any interim government should be to ensure protection of people's right to life, right to free speech and peaceful assembly and to find ways of de-escalating any potential for further violence," said Smriti Singh, Amnesty International's regional director for South Asia, in a statement.

Any measures proposed to move forward from this deadly chapter in Bangladesh's history need to be rooted in the principles of justice, accountability and non-recurrence, she said.

"The human rights violations in the last three weeks that have led to the death of more than 300 people, with thousands injured and arbitrarily arrested, should be independently and impartially investigated in a transparent manner," said the regional director.

"We again call for the establishment of a prompt, independent and impartial investigation into the deaths and injuries resulting from the protests. Those found responsible must be held accountable and the victims of the violence should receive full reparations from the state, which includes compensation, rehabilitation and guarantees of non-repetition."

"It's an opportune moment for any new interim government in Bangladesh to show solidarity with its people, protect the most vulnerable, and not repeat the mistakes of the past."