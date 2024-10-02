Interim govt issues guidelines for maintaining law and order during Durga Puja

In preparation for the upcoming Durga Puja, the interim government has issued several directives aimed at ensuring a stable law and order situation throughout the country.

These directives were issued today through an official memorandum signed by Md Zahirul Haque, senior assistant secretary of the Political-2 branch of the Public Security Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The guidelines follow decisions made during the second meeting of the Law and Order Advisory Council, chaired by the Home Affairs Adviser yesterday.

The key directives include:1. To maintain law and order during the celebration of Sharadiya Durga Puja 2024, police, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), and Ansar and Village Defense Party (VDP) forces will enhance visible patrols and increase intelligence surveillance. Armed forces members deployed for maintaining order will also provide necessary assistance.

2. Preparations must be made to prevent any unwanted incidents. Should any unexpected events arise, effective measures must be taken immediately in coordination with all relevant parties.

3. Local administration and law enforcement agencies must conduct inspections of the puja pandals (temporary structures).

4. Authorities are advised to be vigilant against the spread of any objectionable or inflammatory statements on social media that may hurt religious sentiments.

5. Puja celebration committees are required to appoint a sufficient number of volunteers and guards for round-the-clock monitoring of the puja pandals, with at least three during the day and four at night.

6. Arrangements must be made to install CCTV cameras at each puja pandal.

7. Adequate numbers of police personnel, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), Ansar and VDP, RAB, and other forces must be deployed for the celebrations.

8. Monitoring committees should be formed, including respected individuals and students from various sectors of society, to ensure the security of the puja pandals, involving both Hindu community members and local officials. Deputy Commissioners and Upazila Nirbahi Officers will be responsible for forming these committees.